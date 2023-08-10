Neighbors at one Dania Beach community "tired of it" after $5K-$12K HOA special assessment

DANIA BEACH - As hot as it is outside, tensions were blazing inside a HOA board meeting in the Oakbridge neighborhood Wednesday night.

"We're tired of it," said resident Kim Cotugno.

Cotugno has lived in the neighborhood since 1997.

She says the current HOA board of directors are causing headaches and financial woes for residents.

"We've been assessed twice already in the last five months on insurance which was negligence on the board of directors part. Now, they want to put new roofs on only half of the community but want to assess the entire community, the same amount," said Cotugno.

Cotugno and other residents tell us the assessments are costing them more than $5,000 per home and that the roof replacement could cost up to $12,000 dollars per home.

"Unfortunately, we've had a series of appointed boards as opposed to elected boards and now we're sitting in a situation where we kind of have a financial knife against our throat," said resident John Hickey.

Residents say tempers are reaching a boiling with some of the board members.

One was seen taking down signs made by the homeowners expressing their feeling about the board.

"We need some new leadership here, and we want to promote open and fair elections. We want the owners to pick who it is who they want to represent them as opposed to board members picking people that they prefer," said Hickey.

Despite having a full house at the HOA board meeting, many residents feel they're still not getting answers and say their concerns are falling on deaf ears.

We asked the HOA attorney and the property management company, Vesta Property Services for comment, and they declined.