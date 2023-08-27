Watch CBS News
Daewood Davis of Dolphins carted off field after collision; preseason game vs. Jaguars halted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field in an immobilized position after a collision in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

Davis was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Dolphins said, adding that he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities.

Players from both teams came onto the field as Davis laid face-down on the turf for several minutes. After he was carted off, coaches agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.

