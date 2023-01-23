Watch CBS News
Dachshunds parade in Key West's 'Wienerpalooza'

By CBS Miami Team

CBS/Florida Keys News Bureau

KEY WEST - About 150 pooches and their people had a doggone good time Sunday, when the Wienerpalooza dachshund parade was staged in Key West's historic downtown.

Participants in the tail-wagging procession, a fundraiser for a local nonprofit that benefits animals in need, included longhaired and shorthaired dachshunds as well as some "wiener-dog wannabes" representing other breeds.

Canine costumes and accessories were common. Dachshunds were dressed as everything from hot dogs in buns to pastel-tailed mermaids and a unicorn with a silver horn.

"Grand marshal" Chester, a dapper 12-year-old rescue dachshund, even sported a tux and a top hat. And a costumed Golden Doodle puppy wore a sign declaring him a "dachshund in training."

The walking route, deliberately kept brief to cater to the dachshunds' short legs, began at Key West's red-brick Custom House Museum.

Participants promenaded along a downtown avenue to legendary Duval Street as spectators snapped "pupparazzi" photos and applauded their favorite pooches.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 7:55 AM

