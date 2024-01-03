Cyclist struck, killed on Coral Way near the Palmetto Expressway

Cyclist killed in crash on Coral Way

MIAMI - A cyclist was killed after they were struck by a vehicle on Coral Way near the Palmetto Expressway.

The accident happened early Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes near SW 72nd Avenue.

Police closed Coral Way from SW 70th Avenue to SW 72nd Avenue for their death investigation.

Chopper 4 spotted an SUV that appeared to have front-end damage near the tarp-covered body in the middle of the road.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.