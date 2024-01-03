Watch CBS News
Local News

Cyclist struck, killed on Coral Way near the Palmetto Expressway

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Cyclist killed in crash on Coral Way
Cyclist killed in crash on Coral Way 00:28

MIAMI - A cyclist was killed after they were struck by a vehicle on Coral Way near the Palmetto Expressway.

The accident happened early Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes near SW 72nd Avenue.

Police closed Coral Way from SW 70th Avenue to SW 72nd Avenue for their death investigation.

Chopper 4 spotted an SUV that appeared to have front-end damage near the tarp-covered body in the middle of the road.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 7:32 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.