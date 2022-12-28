Cutler Bay man accused of pulling gun during road-rage incident

MIAMI - A Cutler Bay man is facing serious charges after being accused of pulling a gun on another driver during a road-rage incident Tuesday along Krome Avenue.

Luis Cano-Aristizabal, 38, is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Police said it started on Kendall Drive and ended after 7 p.m., as Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to an active road rage incident along Krome Avenue.

According to the arrest report, the victim said Cano-Aristizabal pointed a gun with a laser at him while they were driving.

Cano-Aristizabal told police the driver of the pick-up truck cut off his red smaller Honda.

He told troopers that the driver of the pickup told him he "was going to shoot and had a rifle."

The arrest report says Cano-Aristizabal said he was in fear for his life and that is why he pulled his Ruger pistol and had it in a "low ready position," but never brandished it.

Both drivers were pulled over by an unmarked police vehicle with flashing lights.