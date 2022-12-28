Watch CBS News
Local News

Cutler Bay man accused of pulling gun during road-rage incident

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A Cutler Bay man is facing serious charges after being accused of pulling a gun on another driver during a road-rage incident Tuesday along Krome Avenue. 

Luis Cano-Aristizabal, 38, is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Police said it started on Kendall Drive and ended after 7 p.m., as Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to an active road rage incident along Krome Avenue.

According to the arrest report, the victim said Cano-Aristizabal pointed a gun with a laser at him while they were driving. 

Cano-Aristizabal told police the driver of the pick-up truck cut off his red smaller Honda.

He told troopers that the driver of the pickup told him he "was going to shoot and had a rifle." 

The arrest report says Cano-Aristizabal said he was in fear for his life and that is why he pulled his Ruger pistol and had it in a "low ready position," but never brandished it. 

Both drivers were pulled over by an unmarked police vehicle with flashing lights.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 4:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.