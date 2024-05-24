Customers furious after not being able to pick up clothes from popular local dry cleaner

Customers furious after not being able to pick up clothes from popular local dry cleaner

Customers furious after not being able to pick up clothes from popular local dry cleaner

MIAMI - Customers of a popular local dry cleaner are furious after waiting in line for hours to pick up their clothes after learning the business was abruptly closing their doors.

But not everyone got their clothes back. At one point, things got so tense police had to be called.

It's not how Iris Rivera expected to spend her Friday evening.

She was pleading through a shut door for her clothes to be returned from her neighborhood dry cleaners.

"I'm frustrated. I just want my clothes. I try to talk to them and they don't even respond," she said.

She was among dozens of customers who lined up outside Majestic Cleaners in West Miami-Dade, after getting a text message that the business was closing and their clothes could be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The only problem is a lot of the clothes weren't ready to be returned.

Another customer, Rusty Rodriguez said, "That dry cleaners is full of clothes, full of clothes, some dry cleaned and some not ready."

"They have to dig through piles of clothes to find a piece of clothing."

Majestic has been at this location on Southwest 8th Street and 127th Avenue since at least 2006, but documents show they ran into legal issues with Miami-Dade County for not having an approved groundwater monitoring system.

In May, a judgment was issued against the cleaners. Nine days later, an eviction notice was formally signed.

Through the window, CBS News Miami cameras captured lots of clothes hanging and bags full of clothing inside bins.

At 4 p.m., the front door was closed.

The employee walking away while talking to two Miami-Dade police officers, while customers were forced to leave without their items.

Jose David Suarez, waiting on his clothes, said "I've been waiting for two hours in the hot son, it's inappropriate that they do this to us this is not fair."

Click here to read the Miami-Dade Dry Cleaners Ordinance in its entirety.