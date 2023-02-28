New alcohol sales ordinance to greet Miami Beach spring breakers

MIAMI BEACH - All businesses south of the 5th Street neighborhood must stop the sale of alcohol at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. The new ordinance takes effect, Saturday, March 4th.

The new rule affects all businesses with occupancy limits greater than 100 people. So, businesses like Story nightclub are directly impacted.

The lawyer representing the club, Attorney Sean Burstyn, told CBS 4's Chelsea Jones that a lawsuit has been filed to stop this ordinance from going into effect. Burstyn also told CBS4:

"The Ordinance is stunning in its total absence of supporting evidence. The City Commission openly picked and chose winners and losers, admitted that it had no records of any violations by Story, and even rejected the City Attorney's advice not to do this.

The City's message to local businesses is clear: Employ residents, provide a safe environment for recreation, and we'll still try to put your lights out. Story will immediately seek relief in Court."

Mayor Dan Gelber says this area is highly residential and says the people who live there shouldn't be forced to deal with all-night drinking and partying.

"While it's got a lot of restaurants and a couple clubs it is an entirely residential neighborhood. It's got synagogues, churches, and elementary schools so it's not really appropriate to have all-night drinking going on," Gelber said.

Some residents say they're worried about what this means for workers at these establishments.

"The bartenders the servers are used to making the money that they make between those hours then they're going to take a little bit of a pay cut," said Jennifer Appleby.

It's important to point out this new ordinance does not apply citywide currently. Sales down on Ocean Drive and elsewhere will continue until 5 a.m.