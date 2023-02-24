Cuban pilot who landed in South Florida to be released from federal custody

MIAMI - A Cuban pilot who fled the island nation in a small plane and landed in South Florida is set to be released from federal custody.

Ruben Martinez Machado has been granted political asylum.

He made headlines last October after escaping Cuba and landing the Soviet-era-dual-winged AN-2 at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochoppee.

His attorney insists that if Machado was deported back to Cuba his life would be in danger.