Cuban migrants make land fall on Key Biscayne

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Cuban migrants come ashore at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
Cuban migrants come ashore at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park 00:22

MIAMI - More than two dozen Cuban migrants are in custody after coming ashore in Key Biscayne.

Chopper4 over Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park spotted a rustic boat with words written on the side, including "Libertad."

U.S. Border Patrol said the 24 men and two women who were on the boat were taken into custody when they landed. They are being processed and will most likely be returned to the island.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 8:37 AM

