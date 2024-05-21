Cuban government delegation tour of secure areas at Miami airport draws ire of county leaders

MIAMI - A tour by a Cuban government delegation of secure areas at Miami International Airport, hosted by the Transportation Security Administration, has drawn outrage from county leaders.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the county's Chief of Public Safety James Reyes said they were caught off guard by the visit on May 20th.

"The decision to allow Cuban officials to tour secure areas at MIA was made without the knowledge of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) and took place on Cuban Independence Day - a day that we reaffirm our commitment to freedom and democracy in Cuba in the face of a brutal dictatorship," Cava said in a statement.

The mayor said her office contacted the Department of Homeland Security to understand how this decision was made. She said the county also requested to be kept in the loop about any future decisions on allowing foreign government officials access to the airport's facilities.

"As the son of a Cuban political prisoner, it's offensive that the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agency would have Cuban officials tour security protocols at Miami International Airport. This decision was done unilaterally by TSA and without any knowledge of County officials. The shocking move, on the day Cubans celebrate Cuban Independence Day, must never happen again," said Reues in a statement.

County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera released a statement, calling the decision to allow Cuban officials to tour secure areas of the airport "an unbelievably reckless act."

"The fact that this occurred on "20 de mayo"-the 122nd anniversary of Cuba's independence-is particularly painful. (sic) and adds insult to injury for our community," according to the statement

The commissioner noted that CBS News "60 Minutes" recently aired a story highlighting how espionage and the selling of secrets are among Cuba's main exports, noting that despite the capture of two high-ranking Cuban spies, Cuba's network is likely still active within the US government.

