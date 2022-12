Crunch time for holiday shopping & shipping, here are some deadlines you need to know

MIAMI - With the busy holiday shopping season, it's also a busy time for holiday shipping.

With that in mind, it's important for shoppers to know when to order or ship their gifts to ensure they arrive on time for the holidays.

To help shoppers prep, BlackFriday.com has created the ultimate reference on holiday shipping.

US Postal Service Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 17: USPS Retail Ground.

Dec. 17: First-Class Mail.

Dec. 19: Priority Mail.

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express.



If you need to send a gift to a loved one stationed at a military base, plan to ship much earlier. Shipping deadlines, as provided by USPS (the only carrier authorized to deliver to bases), vary by the base's ZIP code.

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Ground: UPS isn't providing a cutoff for ground shipping - you'll need to get an estimate via UPS's website, and that estimate will vary depending on where you are and where you're shipping to.

Dec. 20: UPS 3 Day Select.

Dec. 21: UPS 2nd Day Air.

Dec. 22: UPS Next Day Air.

FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadline

Dec. 14: FedEx Ground deadline.

Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx three-day freight.

Dec. 21: FedEx two-day, FedEx one-day freight.

Options exist at the VERY last-minute, too



If you're buying gifts online and having them shipped to their recipients, here are the deadlines from some of the most popular retailers.

Amazon

Free/Standard shipping deadline: See delivery estimate at checkout for free economy shipping and free two-day shipping.

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 for one-day delivery (free for Prime members, no minimum). Dec. 24 for same-day delivery (available in select areas)Barnes and Noble

Barnes and Noble

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 17 by noon

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 a.m. by 11:59 a.m. for expedited



Bath & Body Works

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16 for Standard

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for Expedited



Bed Bath & Beyond

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19. for Standard

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for Expedited; Dec. 22 for Express



Best Buy

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 10:30 a.m.

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 24 by noon local for same-day



Dell

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14 by 2 p.m. CT

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. CT (next-day)



Gap

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. for priority shipping



Harry & David

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for standard

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for 3-Day Express; Dec. 21 for 2-Day Express; Dec. 22 for Overnight



Home Depot

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 16



JCPenney

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15

Expedited shipping deadline: See their website for options



Kohl's

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19 by 1:00 p.m. CST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 1:00 p.m. CST for one-day shipping (fees apply)



Lowe's

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14

Expedited shipping deadline: Check their website



Macy's

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 5:00 p.m.

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by noon for express



Old Navy

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. EST for priority shipping



Overstock

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Look for "Delivered by Christmas" icon

Expedited shipping deadline: Look for "Delivered by Christmas" icon

Sephora

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 6:00 a.m.

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 6:00 a.m. for flash two-day



Target

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 22

Expedited shipping deadline: Same-day delivery available, but slots may be limited on Dec. 24



Walmart

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for non-Walmart+ members

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 for next-day (Walmart+ members)