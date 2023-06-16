Cruise line passengers get relief after being denied embarkation

FORT LAUDERDALE - A vacation turned into a nightmare for several families, but after their story aired on CBS News Miami, their stories changed course.

"We are so thankful," says Michael O'Connor, from Ohio.

He and his wife, Donna, were getting ready to go on their honeymoon in December.

CBS News Miami's Gabrielle Arzola met them, and other several families who say Princess Cruise Lines customer service representatives told them they didn't need to bring a passport.

"They said, don't worry about it, it's a closed loop, bring a certified copy of your birth certificate which I did," he says.

But they were never able to board.

After countless phone calls, emails, and thousands of dollars lost, they reached out to CBS News Miami for help.

In a statement from Princess Cruise Lines, they say it's up to the passenger to make sure they have all the documentation they need. Citing that it's regulated by the U.S. Customs and Border Control, not the cruise line.

After the story aired, Princess Cruise Lines got the O'Connors their money back.

"We were given a cruise credit, they refunded our money, paid for our expenses…we plan on booking with Princess Cruise Lines again."

TRAVEL TIPS:

1. Always bring your passport…no matter what!

2. Make sure your passport doesn't expire within 6 months of the trip

3. Bring a certified copy of your birth certificate

4. Have travelers insurance (include medical care in case of an emergency)

5. Research what countries you're going to, and what covid requirements they have

