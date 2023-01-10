Cruise companies offering best deals during 'wave season'

MIAMI - Now that the busy holiday travel season is behind us, it's officially cruise wave season.

That's the period between December and March when cruise lines offer some of their best deals and booking incentives.

The promotional period gets its name from the "wave" of deals convincing travelers to take a trip "on the waves."

CDC restrictions have loosened and many people are ready to get out on the water.

The President of Princess Cruises recently told CBS4 that they are already seeing a spike in travel.

"We are seeing volume build month to month to month. Every month, So there is no reason to not believe we are going to hit our all-time highs in the future," said John Padgett.

In a quick internet search, CBS4 found prices slashed up to 87 percent.

Last-minute voyages had good prices too. One cruise from Miami to the Bahamas is going for $129 per person, at $32 per night.