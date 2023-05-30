Watch CBS News
Crossing guard accused of groping student

MIAMI - A school crossing guard is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a student.

According to police, the victim was walking to North Miami Senior High earlier this month when Vanel Jean-Francois allegedly put his hand on her breast and groped her, before grabbing her hand and walking her across the street.

He was arrested on Friday and has since been fired from his position.

