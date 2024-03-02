"Critical incident" underway on Venetian Causeway, police say avoid area
MIAMI BEACH — The public should avoid the Venetian Causeway because of a "critical incident," police stated Saturday afternoon.
According to a social media post from Miami Beach Police, the agency stated that people should to avoid the area due to "police activity."
CBS News Miami contacted MBPD and the Florida Highway Patrol for further information, but neither agency has responded to requests for comment.
CBS News Miami also has a crew heading to the area to gather more details.
This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.
