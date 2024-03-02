"Critical incident" underway on Venetian Causeway, police say avoid area

MIAMI BEACH — The public should avoid the Venetian Causeway because of a "critical incident," police stated Saturday afternoon.

According to a social media post from Miami Beach Police, the agency stated that people should to avoid the area due to "police activity."

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Please avoid the Venetian Causeway due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/uoLdvfsU63 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 2, 2024

CBS News Miami contacted MBPD and the Florida Highway Patrol for further information, but neither agency has responded to requests for comment.

