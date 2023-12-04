Crews work to remove SUV after crashing inside Fort Lauderdale home
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Crews were working Monday to extricate a jeep that crashed into a Fort Lauderdale home.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt during the crash inside the home in the 2300 block of SW 36th Avenue.
Live video from the scene showed that the vehicle apparently crashed through the rear of a fence before ending up inside the home.
It was not clear if there were people inside the home when the accident occured.
