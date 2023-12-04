Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews work to remove SUV after crashing inside Fort Lauderdale home

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Crews were working Monday to extricate a jeep that crashed into a Fort Lauderdale home.

Scene
Chopper 4 captured video of a Jeep inside a home in Fort Lauderdale. CBS News Miami

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt during the crash inside the home in the 2300 block of SW 36th Avenue.

Live video from the scene showed that the vehicle apparently crashed through the rear of a fence before ending up inside the home. 

It was not clear if there were people inside the home when the accident occured.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 10:38 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

