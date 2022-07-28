Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: man used forgotten credit card to pay for groceries at Tamarac Publix store

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's something you may have done once or twice. Slipped a debit or credit card into a payment machine in the store and then forgot to take it out before you left.

For one person in Tamarac, forgetting to retrieve his card led to him becoming the victim of a crime.

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video from a Publix store that shows the opportunistic thief who took the card.

It happened Friday, June 24th, just after 5 p.m. After the person paid for his items, the next customer in line discovered his credit card still in the payment machine and used it to pay for more than $200 worth of groceries. He then took the credit card with him when he left the store.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact BSO Tamarac District at (954) 720-2225 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), visit browardcrimestoppers.org

