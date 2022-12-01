Watch CBS News
Crash prompts closure of some northbound Florida Turnpike lanes in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials closed several northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at the Interstate 595 interchange after a crash involving a truck just as the morning commute was shifting into high gear.

It was not clear if anyone was injured during the wreck but the incident prompted massive traffic gridlock as crews worked to remove the debris.

Motorists should consider alternate routes.

It was not clear when the lanes would reopen.

