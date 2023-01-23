SUV crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Broward leaves 10 hurt, including 7 children, FHP says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Ten people, including several children, were hurt during a crash Sunday afternoon between two SUVs on the Sawgrass Expressway, authorities said.

At least two people, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were listed in critical but stable condition Sunday evening after being rushed to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.

Officials said the other injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Ten people, including seven children, hurt during crash Sunday afternoon in northbound lanes. CBS 4

The wreck occurred around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of University Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said in a written statement that a 39-year-old woman driving an orange Hyundai SUV lost control of her vehicle and cashed into a white 2015 Nissan SUV, driven by a 42-year-old woman.

The Hyundai crashed into the guardrail before over correcting and veering into the center lane, colliding with the Nissan.

Two girls, ages 7 and 12, along with a 10-year-old boy and a 44-year-old man were in the Nissan, according to investigators.

Investigators said there were two 13-year-old girls and two 14-year-old girls in the Hyundai SUV. Two of the girls in the SUV were ejected during trhe crash.

Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the wreck.

The wreck resulted in the closure of several northbound lanes for several hours while they investigated the crash.