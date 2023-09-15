Crash injures Miami-Dade police officer, K-9, second driver

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer, his K-9 partner and a second driver had to be rushed to local hospitals after being involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 135th Street and 17th Avenue.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a Miami-Dade police cruiser with heavy front-end damage and a second vehicle crashed against a post, showing heavy damage to its front and side.

The condition of those involved is not known at this time.

Initial reports said there were five patients transported to area hospitals.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.