Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash injures Miami-Dade police officer, K-9, second driver

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Crash injures Miami-Dade police officer, K-9, second driver
Crash injures Miami-Dade police officer, K-9, second driver 00:22

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer, his K-9 partner and a second driver had to be rushed to local hospitals after being involved in a crash on Friday afternoon. 

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 135th Street and 17th Avenue. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed a Miami-Dade police cruiser with heavy front-end damage and a second vehicle crashed against a post, showing heavy damage to its front and side. 

The condition of those involved is not known at this time. 

Initial reports said there were five patients transported to area hospitals. 

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 4:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.