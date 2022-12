Crash closes southbound lanes of Turnpike near I-75

MIAMI - A crash closed the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near I-75 on Friday afternoon.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a rescue helicopter touching down on the travel lanes.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.