Coyote spotted roaming around North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES - An uninvited visitor made a stop at North Perry Airport Wednesday morning.

Chopper 4 was over North Perry Airport just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

A coyote was seen running around the airport grounds.

Chopper 4 saw the coyote going from the grass to the runway for several minutes.

CBS News Miami was told the coyote has been roaming the airport grounds for a couple of months.

Zoo Miami told CBS News Miami they are a normal part of our environment.

Although trappers have been trying to catch it, they haven't had much luck.

Wednesday morning the coyote eventually went into a ditch and disappeared.

Experts say if you see one, do not feed it.