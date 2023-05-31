Watch CBS News
Coyote spotted roaming around North Perry Airport

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Coyote spotted at Pines airport
Coyote spotted at Pines airport 00:53

PEMBROKE PINES -  An uninvited visitor made a stop at North Perry Airport Wednesday morning. 

Chopper 4 was over North Perry Airport just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. 

A coyote was seen running around the airport grounds.

Chopper 4 saw the coyote going from the grass to the runway for several minutes.

CBS News Miami  was told the coyote has been roaming the airport grounds for a couple of months.

Zoo Miami told CBS News Miami they are a normal part of our environment.

Although trappers have been trying to catch it, they haven't had much luck.

Wednesday morning the coyote eventually went into a ditch and disappeared.

 Experts say if you see one, do not feed it. 

