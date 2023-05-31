Coyote spotted roaming around North Perry Airport
PEMBROKE PINES - An uninvited visitor made a stop at North Perry Airport Wednesday morning.
Chopper 4 was over North Perry Airport just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
A coyote was seen running around the airport grounds.
Chopper 4 saw the coyote going from the grass to the runway for several minutes.
CBS News Miami was told the coyote has been roaming the airport grounds for a couple of months.
Zoo Miami told CBS News Miami they are a normal part of our environment.
Although trappers have been trying to catch it, they haven't had much luck.
Wednesday morning the coyote eventually went into a ditch and disappeared.
Experts say if you see one, do not feed it.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.