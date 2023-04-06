COVID can be passed from pregnant mother to fetus, UM study

MIAMI - A new study out of the University of Miami found that COVID-19 can be passed from a pregnant mother to her fetus.

UM researchers found in two cases, COVID was able to breach the placenta and cause brain damage in the newborn.

While admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Holtz Children's Hospital at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, "both infants tested negative for the virus at birth, but had significantly elevated SARS-CoV-2 antibodies detectable in blood. Researchers said that indicated that either antibodies crossed the placenta, or passage of the virus occurred and the immune response was the baby's," according to a statement from UHealth-the University of Miami Health System.

Both infants experienced seizures, small head sizes, and developmental delays, and one infant died at 13 months of age.

"Many women are affected by COVID-19 during pregnancy, but to see these kinds of problems in their infants at birth was clearly unusual", said Shahnaz Duara, M.D., professor of pediatrics at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. "We're trying to understand what made these two pregnancies different, so we can direct research towards protecting vulnerable babies."

The authors of the study stressed that these two cases were rare. UM clinicians saw hundreds of pregnant women and delivering mothers with COVID-19 positivity; however, these were the only two women whose babies experienced devastating brain injuries. In both cases, the mothers contracted the infection in their second trimesters and subsequently cleared it, but one had a repeat infection in their third trimester, suggesting an unusual maternal and/or fetal immune response to the virus may have played a role.

"We need to continue our research to figure out why these two babies experienced such devastating results," said assistant professor of pediatrics Dr. Merline Benny. "Once we fully understand the causes, we can develop the most appropriate interventions."

The team of UM physicians and scientists hopes that their cases will alert obstetricians, pediatricians, and create awareness of the potential dangers of maternal COVID-19 to newborns.