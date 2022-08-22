COVID-19 remains an issue as South Florida students start new school year

MIAMI – Students across South Florida are settling into their second week of school and while this is the most normal start to the school year since the start of the 2019 school year, COVID-19 does remain an issue for students to deal with.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Archdiocese of Miami schools all have specific rules for dealing with the virus, should your child test positive, or be a close contact.

Here are the policies broken down by district:

Miami-Dade:

Positive COVID-19 Test:

We recommend that parents/guardians continue to conduct at-home assessment of their child(ren) before sending them to school. Students should not report to school sick (flu-like symptoms).

If a child test positive for COVID-19, parents/guardians must immediately notify their child's school. It does not matter if it's an at-home test or PCR test.

The parent will inform the school of the type of test they used.

The child is required to self-isolate for 5-days, and may return on day 6 if they are fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

Close Contact

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend quarantine anymore; however, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue notifying parents/guardians of students who have been identified as close contact.

Broward:

Students who have tested positive and ARE experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should not attend school, attend school-sponsored activities or be on school property until:

Five calendar days have passed (return on sixth day) since date of initial positive test or date of onset of symptoms and...

Fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication

No additional testing is required

Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are NOT experiencing symptoms (asymptomatic) should not attend school, attend school-sponsored activities or be on school property until:

Five calendar days have passed (return on sixth day) since date of initial positive test AND

Fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication

*Day 0 is the date of initial test if you are asymptomatic*

Students Exposed to COVID-19 (Close Contacts)

Students who have been exposed (direct contact) to an individual who received a positive COVID-19 test (exposed is defined as cumulative exposure for at least 15 minutes, within six feet) may follow the protocol below.

Broward Schools will allow parents or legal guardians the authority to choose how their child receives education after having direct contact with an individual who received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19. Parents may choose one of the following options:

Allow the student to attend school, school-sponsored activities, or be on school property, without restrictions or disparate treatment, so long as the student remains asymptomatic

OR

Quarantine the student for a period not to exceed seven days from the date of last direct contact with an individual that is positive for COVID-19

