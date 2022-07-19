COVID-19 inpatient total increases
MIAMI - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Tuesday that showed 4,444 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 4,168 a week earlier.
The data also showed that 429 inpatients were in intensive-care units, compared to 408 a week earlier.
Florida has seen increased numbers of COVID-19 cases during the past two months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.
The Florida Department of Health released numbers Friday that showed the state had a reported 78,245 new cases of COVID-19 from July 8 through July 14.
Florida had topped 60,000 new cases in nine straight weeks and had topped 70,000 cases in six of the weeks, according to the Department of Health numbers.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.