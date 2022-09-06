Court hearing for social media model Courtney Clenney, charged in boyfriend's death

MIAMI - An evidentiary hearing will be held Tuesday ahead of the trial of a social media model accused of murdering her boyfriend.

Courtney Clenney, 26, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, is charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of Christian Toby Obumseli at One Paraiso back in April of this year.

She has pleaded not guilty.

During Tuesday's hearing, prosecutors will likely present the evidence they have against Clenney. That will help the judge decide what the jury can and can't see during her trial.

That evidence includes crime scene photos, the murder weapon, and the timeline before and after she stabbed Obumseli.

Prosecutors may also introduce an elevator video that shows Clenney hitting Obumseli two months before his death. They will likely argue it shows that she was abusive towards him. Clenney's lawyer said the video is irrelevant and that she was the one being abused.

CBS4 learned that domestic violence was constant in Obumseli and Clenney's two-year relationship.

According to the arrest warrant, "One Paraiso security documented so many incidents of arguing, including complaints from tenants two floors above, that the building's management was moving towards legal action to evict the couple."

Clenney's trial is set for December 19th.