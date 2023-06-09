Couple accused of scamming elderly Navy veteran out of $10K

MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing charges, accused of scamming an 80-year-old Navy veteran out of $10,000.

Homestead police said the homeowner entrusted Miami-based remodeling company "Yes Pro Services" to remodel her kitchen.

But two years later, her kitchen is still unfinished.

Police said the veteran tried numerous times to contact them to finish her kitchen or return her deposit, but it never happened.

The couple is facing several charges.

Anyone else who may have fallen victim to this remodeling scam is asked to call Homestead police.