County Ambassador Program would earn ex-Miami-Dade commissioners $25,000

MIAMI - Tucked away in the proposed Miami-Dade County Commission budget is the creation of the County Ambassador Program.

It allows former county commissioners to earn up to $25,000 per fiscal year, representing the county in events like a ribbon-cutting, meeting with dignitaries, and even providing consultant services to the chairperson and board.

"Their former elected officials, what exactly is the ambassador explaining to people, sharing with people, or promising people," asked Commissioner Raquel Regalado. "Are they quasi-lobbyists? Are they going to lobby us? They could be perceived as agents of the county commission without the authority of the county commission."

Commissioner Raquel Regalado prefers to table the item. She shares her surprise even to see it listed in the proposed mayor's budget in the first place. Believing it's best suited for the regular agenda process.

Her concerns about the proposed County Ambassador Program are wide-ranging.

"No disrespect to former county commissioners, but we already have 13 commissioners," said Regalado.

In Thursday's First Budget Hearing, Commissioner Eileen Higgins voiced displeasure. She opposes the idea that the Chairman has the sole authority to handpick County Ambassadors.

"I'm very uncomfortable with that," said Higgins during the hearing. "Make sure previous commissioners aren't roaming around District 5."

CBS4 asked Regalado if the proposed program distracts commissioners from the issues when putting together a $10 billion-plus budget for the county for the next fiscal year.

"Definitely," said Regalado.

This proposed ordinance played a part in Regalado rejecting the mayor's proposed budget.

"I think this budget needs a lot of work," mentioned Regalado.

Regalado has two chief concerns, overall spending on programs while seeking to lower the millage rate by more than one percent, as currently proposed in the budget.

"One percent is not enough," emphasized Regalado. "This is the year to lower the millage and give people back money. The reality is that this is the most that residents of Miami-Dade County have paid for taxes in the history of Miami-Dade County because of the tremendous property value growth that we have had this year at the worst possible time."

Regalado adds that the county would create a specific program to hire former commissioners as "odd." Regalado mentions county commissioners could use part of their allotted budget to hire former commissioners for events or consulting services. She looks to address concerns about the proposed program in the second budget hearing on September 20th.

We contacted 12 of the 13 commissioners to comment on the proposed ambassador program. Only Regalado agreed to speak.