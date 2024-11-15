Country Walk "Peeping Tom" suspect taken into custody

THE HAMMOCKS - A man accused of spying on unsuspecting women through their windows in a southwest Miami-Dade community has been arrested.

"Well, it's about time that did happen. He's been running here all over the neighborhood," said Terry Burns.

According to Miami-Dade police, over the course of several months, their Hammocks district received numerous reports of burglaries and peeping tom cases in the Country Walk neighborhood.

"We were just fortunate that this was occurring outside. Imagine if this person is capable of doing such things, we don't want to even imagine what he could have done to a physical person if a person would have gone out to their backyard," said Detective Argemis Colome.

The first reported incident happened on May 12. A 58-year-old woman reported that she was inside her home on SW 151 Lane when she noticed a man, later identified as 26-year-old Yoel Antonio Setien Martinez by police, standing inside her locked fenced backyard committing a sex act as he looked at her. When she looked at him, he ran off.

In September, there were two more incidents. In one, a woman said was in her home on SW 151 Lane when she noticed a man, later identified as Setien, inside her locked fenced yard. She said when she looked at him, he made a motion for her to open her legs. He then ran off.

In the second incident, a 39-year-old woman told police she was inside her two-story residence on SW 151 Lane when she observed a man, later identified as Setien, standing on the roof looking into her window. When he noticed her looking at him, he ran off. Police noted that he had to enter a locked fenced backyard to access the roof.

In October there were two more similar incidents. In one, he reportedly pulled his pants down and exposed himself. On the other, on Oct. 22, police said a 61-year-old woman was getting dressed when she noticed him standing on a roof looking at her through a window. According to police, he knocked on it to get her attention and then "left an unknown bodily fluid on the window," according to the arrest report.

The woman told police that there had been five more incidents involving the same guy, but he was peeping on her daughters who are 16 and 10 years old.

Police canvassed the area looking for the man based on the description provided by the woman. A short time later, Setien was spotted walking on SW 142 Avenue near SW152 Street. When he noticed the police, he reportedly took off running. Several officers gave chase but were unable to catch him.

On the evening of Nov. 14, detectives spotted Setien kneeling in the bushes looking into another residence in the neighborhood, according to police. The officers rushed in and took him into custody.

During questioning, Setien admitted to entering multiple fenced backyards and staring at women through their windows, as well as exposing himself, according to police. He was then placed under arrest.

Setien is facing multiple counts including voyeurism, indecent exposure, burglary and resisting arrest without violence.