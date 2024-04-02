Costco offers eligible members access to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

Can Ozempic and Wegovy curb alcohol cravings? Can weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy treat alcohol addiction? 02:04

Some Costco members may soon have less of a hankering for the retailer's popular $1.50 hot dog and soda meal.

The warehouse club and health care marketplace Sesame are now teaming to offer access to a weight-loss program that includes clinically approved access to GLP-1 prescription drugs including Ozempic, Sesame said. As of April 2, Costco members can sign up for the service, which runs $179 for three months. It includes consultations with a clinician and a medically appropriate treatment program, which can include medications.

"We are witnessing important innovations in medically-supervised weight loss," David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO, said Tuesday in a news release. "Sesame's unique model allows us not only to make high-quality specialty care like weight loss much more accessible and affordable, but also to empower clinicians to create care plans that are specific to — and appropriate for — each individual patient."

Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The development comes nearly six months after Sesame announced a partnership with Costco offering members virtual primary care for $29 in all 50 states.

New York-based Sesame is geared to the uninsured and those with high deductibles who need to pay cash. It does not accept health insurance to help keep a lid on prices.

The move by the big-box retailer follows similar steps by rivals. Amazon provides remote access to third-party health care providers and Walmart runs in-store medical clinics.