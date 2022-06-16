Coral Springs police officer accused of using COVID relief funds to repair vintage car

CORAL SPRINGS – A Coral Springs police officer has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Jason Scott Carter is accused of falsely applying for and using COVID relief funds.

Federal prosecutors said the 44-year-old from Boca Raton "submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan ("EIDL") application and loan agreement on behalf of Jason S. Carter, Inc., a South Florida business he allegedly owned and operated."

Carter, federal prosecutors said, lied on that application that the business had gross revenues of $100,000 during the 12 months leading up to January 31, 2020, and that the relief funds would only be used for business expenses.

Instead, Carter is accused of spending more than $21,000 of the SBA loan money to repair his vintage vehicle.

Carter faces one count of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.