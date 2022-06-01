Coral Gables woman takes extraordinary steps to prepare for hurricane season

CORAL GABLES – On this first day of the 2022 Hurricane season, a longtime Coral Gables homeowner is showing CBS4 how she has taken extraordinary steps to protect her home.

Hildegart Ortega says she is devoted to protecting it and her mother and father, who are 90 and 91 years old, respectively, and who live there.

Ortega told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they have lived there since 1972 and she showed us the steps she has taken.

"For the indoors I have these battery-operated cooling fans that I get every year," she said. "We lose power here in Coral Gables when hurricanes come, and I have these special lamps. I also have a lot of batteries in this drawer and flashlights. I have food, canned goods and stuff that won't perish. And when it gets closer to a storm, I will go out and get bread and crackers and sausage. And then look at this. I have a lot of gallons of water."

Ortega took us outside the home where she said, "I did my roof literally last week. It is brand news. I am also ordering a hurricane impact door. It is not in yet, but I have ordered it and I have ordered hurricane impact windows. The roof is important because I don't want a hurricane coming and lifting my roof where water comes. It was important for me and my parents living here that the roof is done. We have not changed the roof for 25 years."

Ortega has seen the damage done by past hurricanes like Irma in September of 2017 and Wilma in October of 2005 and she is not taking any chances.

"I know this is scary and I am afraid," she said. "But we are ready."

At a news conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that NOAA was predicting 14 to 21 major storms this season with between six and 10 of them becoming hurricanes.

She said everyone should have a four-step plan:

Stay informed

Be storm ready

Develop your own plan

Get vaccinated against COVID-19

"Trim your trees and prepare your storm shutters," she said. "Have enough food and supplies on hand for your family for 72 hours."

"Do you live in a flood zone?" she asked. "It is important to know that half the people in Miami-Dade live in an area prone to storm surge. Are you prone to flooding? Remember to run from water and hide from the wind."

She also said, "If you have no already gotten vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, now is the critical time for you to protect your loved ones. COVID-19 goes hand in hand with hurricane season."

Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz said, "Everyone should have a plan to evacuate of something happens. Communication is the most important thing you need to have. Be prepared and have a plan for you and your family and the medicines they need."

Authorities say it is important to not be complacent.