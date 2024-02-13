Coral Gables motorcycle officer airlifted to hospital following crash
MIAMI - A Coral Gables police officer was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash with another vehicle.
The unidentified officer's motorcycle was seen on the side of the road in 4100 block of Alhambra Circle.
No update yet on the officer's condition or what caused the crash.
Coral Gables police was asking the public at large to pray for their officer.
The crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.