Coral Gables man injured during scuffle with would-be home burglar, suspect sought

MIAMI - Coral Gables police are looking for a home burglary suspect accused of injuring a homeowner Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said a man arrived at his home in the 4400 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard only to find a suspected burglar inside the home.

He told police he chased "the burglar and scuffled with him," but that during the scuffle, he was slashed in the back and his leg.

The suspected burglar got away and is currently at large.

Police have set up a perimeter, while they look for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details.