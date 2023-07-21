Coral Gables Art Cinema to screen "Oppenheimer" in high-resolution 70 mm format

MIAMI - The Coral Gables Art Cinema is South Florida's leading art house theater, playing the very best in independent, foreign, and documentary films.

It is also the only art cinema in the southeastern United States equipped to screen films in the high-resolution 70 millimeter format.

The highly anticipated film "Oppenheimer," which opens nationwide on Friday, is screening in 70 millimeter at the Gables art cinema.

It's kind of a big deal for film buffs and the theater.

"Oppenheimer" tells the story of Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The movie chronicles the hope and fears as the United States rushed into the Nuclear Age desperate to end the war with Japan.

It is a heavy and deep film that is getting a lot of buzz

"Our weekend is already sold out," said Brenda Moe, Executive Director of the Coral Gables Art Cinema.

She said this is no ordinary film and getting ready for the three week run has been a hustle

"It's a unique opportunity to really go into a bygone era when this was standard at some point," said Moe.

What was standard, and what the Gables art cinema has like few other movie houses, are 70 millimeter projectors. The film is huge and it produces richer colors, better sound, and it is actual film. It is not digital, it is not IMAX, not a 35 millimeter film, it is twice as big. The reels are bulky and it takes skills to load and thread the machines.

"We have people that come from all over the state when we project off of 70 millimeter," said Moe.

The quality and originality of film is what attracts true film buffs. This movie likely will attract a bit of a crowd that has never been to the theater which operates with public and private funds and has a subscriber base. Films like this give the theater an opportunity to expand that base.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us as an organization," said Moe.

She said it means a lot for those who bought tickets for a "real" movie experience.

"To be able to provide that opportunity now to people that remember this when they were going to the movies, when they were children, to be able to share the experience with a younger generation," she said.

As they used to say back in the day, "movies are better than ever on the giant silver screen." "Oppenheimer" will certainly be that.