Watch CBS News
Local News

Cooper City man claims $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A Cooper City man claimed a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Giovanni Salazar, 44, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  

Salazar bought the winning ticket from a Publix store on South Flamingo Road in Cooper City.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.  

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.