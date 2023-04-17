Cooper City man claims $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE - A Cooper City man claimed a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.
Giovanni Salazar, 44, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Salazar bought the winning ticket from a Publix store on South Flamingo Road in Cooper City.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
