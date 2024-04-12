Cooler, drier air moving into South Florida, nice weekend ahead



MIAMI - Drier air will be moving into South Florida behind a cold front that cleared the area Friday morning. Warm sunshine is expected in the afternoon but temperatures will quickly drop overnight as cooler, drier air continues to work south down the Florida Peninsula.

This weekend look for morning temperatures in the lower 60s before a quick warmup through the 70s and into the lower 80s. With the low humidity, it will turn out to be very pleasant each afternoon with highs just below the average high of 83 degrees.

The breeze is creating rough surf and a caution notice for boaters on Friday. The rip current risk may remain elevated through the weekend.

The dry north breeze turns to the east next week which will lead to milder mornings and slightly warmer afternoons. The humidity will begin to increase next week leading to a few showers by the middle of the week.