Cooler, drier air moving into South Florida, nice weekend ahead

By Dave Warren

MIAMI - Drier air will be moving into South Florida behind a cold front that cleared the area Friday morning. Warm sunshine is expected in the afternoon but temperatures will quickly drop overnight as cooler, drier air continues to work south down the Florida Peninsula.

This weekend look for morning temperatures in the lower 60s before a quick warmup through the 70s and into the lower 80s. With the low humidity, it will turn out to be very pleasant each afternoon with highs just below the average high of 83 degrees.

The breeze is creating rough surf and a caution notice for boaters on Friday. The rip current risk may remain elevated through the weekend.

The dry north breeze turns to the east next week which will lead to milder mornings and slightly warmer afternoons. The humidity will begin to increase next week leading to a few showers by the middle of the week.

Dave Warren
Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 8:47 AM EDT

