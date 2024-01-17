Cooler, drier air moves into South Florida

MIAMI - Clouds and a cooler breeze will push temperatures down into the lower 60s Wednesday morning.

Showers that moved through the area are lingering just south of the Keys and may push back north later this afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible as temperatures struggle to climb back above 70 degrees.

Another cold front will impact the area later this week and weekend. Temperatures warm back to or just above 80 degrees by Friday with an increase in showers and possibly a storm. The front will clear the area by Saturday morning as a stronger breeze develops pushing much colder air south over the weekend.

Weekend outlook NEXT Weather

Temperatures start Saturday around 60 and will climb up to near 70 degrees by the afternoon. Saturday night it becomes quite cool rather quickly with it feeling like the upper 50s by midnight.

The cooling trend comes to an end Sunday night as the ocean breeze reestablishes itself Monday keeping it milder at night and warmer in the afternoon.

Stay alert at the beaches of if you are on the waters in a boat for rough seas and surf.