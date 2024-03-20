Cool start, plenty of sun with lower humidity

South Florida will be mild & dry on first full day of Spring

MIAMI - A cooler start to the first full day of Spring. South Florida wore to temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s.

A beautiful, pleasant day ahead with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Thursday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s and highs will remain seasonable around 80 degrees. A few showers will be possible.

On Friday we are in for a big change as a storm system in the Gulf will bring heavy rain to South Florida. The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Alert since widespread showers and storms will be possible. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a limited risk, Level 1, for severe weather as some strong to severe storms will be possible.

We remain unsettled through the first half of Saturday with scattered storms possible. By Sunday we'll enjoy drier weather with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

