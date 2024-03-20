Watch CBS News
Local News

Cool start, plenty of sun with lower humidity

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida will be mild & dry on first full day of Spring
South Florida will be mild & dry on first full day of Spring 02:15

MIAMI - A cooler start to the first full day of Spring. South Florida wore to temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s.

A beautiful, pleasant day ahead with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Thursday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s and highs will remain seasonable around 80 degrees. A few showers will be possible.

next-wx-spc-outlook-day-3.png
Friday NEXT Weather Alert NEXT Weather

On Friday we are in for a big change as a storm system in the Gulf will bring heavy rain to South Florida. The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Alert since widespread showers and storms will be possible. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a limited risk, Level 1, for severe weather as some strong to severe storms will be possible.

We remain unsettled through the first half of Saturday with scattered storms possible. By Sunday we'll enjoy drier weather with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 7:01 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.