Cool, crisp Miami morning, mild afternoon with highs in the mid-70s



MIAMI - A cool start to Tuesday morning with temperatures mostly in the low 60s, a few inland areas woke to the upper 50s.

Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. With dry air in place and a northerly breeze, the humidity will be low and it will feel pleasant.

Wednesday morning will be even cooler with lows falling to the upper 50s and low 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys will enjoy cooler lows in the mid to upper 60s. High remain below average in the upper 70s. By Thursday temperatures will be more seasonable with highs near 80 degrees.

The warming trend continues late week into the weekend as lows will be milder in the low 70s and highs will climb to the mid-80s. With more of an onshore flow, the humidity will return with the potential for spotty showers on Saturday and Sunday.