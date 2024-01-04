Cool, comfortable start across South Florida, afternoon warms to the upper 70s

MIAMI - A comfortably cool start to Thursday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-60s across Broward and Miami-Dade, a few inland areas saw the upper 50s. It was milder in the Keys with the low 70s. Some areas were five to 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon NEXT Weather

Afternoon highs will be warmer with the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible due to a weak front moving through. This front will not have a lot of moisture so the rain chance is low.

Friday we'll enjoy a cooler start with low 60s and highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s with mainly dry conditions.

Weekend showers NEXT Weather

This weekend will be warmer with lows near 70 degrees and highs around 80 degrees. Saturday will turn windy with the potential for scattered showers and storms. We remain unsettled on Sunday with the chance for some showers and storms. Early next week the rain chance decreases but we stay warm with spotty showers possible.