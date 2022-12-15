Which flags should be allowed to fly at Miami-Dade schools?

MIAMI - It looked like the Miami Dade County Public School Board was about to limit each classroom to only two flags, the American and Florida flag, but an amendment before the vote ultimately changed that outcome.

Board member Steve Gallon III proposed the amendment that would ultimately require schools adhere to the proposal from newly sworn-in board member Roberto Alonso; to ensure all schools comply with existing district policy. Gallon's amendment states that federally protected flags and symbols of classes may be visible as appropriate throughout the school year.

Earlier in the day, parents like Jennifer Solomon had qualms about the discussion, which seemingly was going to end with a vote from a board with a conservative majority.

"The truth is our children learn so much more than just reading and writing in the classroom and they keep going back to that's all there should be in schools, just the academics and nothing else, and I think that's ridiculous," she told CBS4.

Solomon is a mom of 4, and her youngest identifies as gender non-conforming.

"Everybody agrees we want to have the state of Florida and the American in every room, but what don't want to do is make our kids the object of bullying again," she said.

For her child, it was about inclusion and acceptance. Solomon was just one of over a dozen speakers who voiced their experiences and rationale to oppose Robert Alonso's proposal.

"My item is not to create hate, but to create unity and not to have any division," Alonso told the board and audience at the meeting.

Yet nearly all of those who came out to talk to the board said it did the opposite.

"I grew up in MDCPS but now I fear the children will not be able to learn in the same wonderful classroom that I had," Bradley Escodero a former student said.

"There's a war being waged on LGBTQ people, because are uncomfortable, there's a war being waged on Black liberation because people are being uncomfortable," Carrie Feit shared.

"A flag is a symbol but when are we going to define where we are going to stop?" asked another speaker.

Alonso reiterated only the two flags should stay up all year, noting that he recently visited a school that did not have a banner flying on its flagpole.

"A flag does not identify us, we are all one," he further added.

Several school board members pushed back Lucia Baez-Geller who asked a pointed question about his proposal.

"Am I able to put a Cuban and Colombian flag on my desk?" she asked.

Alonso replied, "If it's based on the curriculum yes."

After further discussion, Steve Gallon's amendment helped sway the board to a 9-0 unanimous vote.

This is the second time this issue has come before the board, just recently it was brought up by former board member Christi Fraga before it was withdrawn.

Federally protected classes according to the U.S. Department of Education race, color, national origin, sex, disability, and age.

