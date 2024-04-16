Watch CBS News
Consumer alert: Sunpass warns of text scam

MIAMI - Sunpass is warning about a scam that could affect your wallet.

The toll program says crooks are using text messages to request payment.

The message contains a link to a fake website that thieves use to collect information.

The agency says the texts are not sent by Sunpass.

According to the FBI, the texts claim the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls.

If you receive one of the texts, file a complaint, delete any texts, and check your account using the toll service's legitimate website.  

April 16, 2024

