Construction workers dies in Miami Beach, city spokesperson says

MIAMI — A construction worker died in Miami Beach on Thursday morning, a city spokesperson told CBS News Miami. Authorities are investigating.

Miami Beach Fire was called out to a "construction worker fatality" on 74th St. Ocean Terr. just before 11:25 a.m., the spokesperson said.

One lane of northbound Collins Avenue at 74th Street was temporarily closed. Miami Beach officials have not provided additional details surrounding the circumstances of the death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.