Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction workers dies in Miami Beach, city spokesperson says

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — A construction worker died in Miami Beach on Thursday morning, a city spokesperson told CBS News Miami. Authorities are investigating.

Miami Beach Fire was called out to a "construction worker fatality" on 74th St. Ocean Terr. just before 11:25 a.m., the spokesperson said.

One lane of northbound Collins Avenue at 74th Street was temporarily closed. Miami Beach officials have not provided additional details surrounding the circumstances of the death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.