Construction will force roadway to close to all traffic in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale authorities announced the full road closure of Federal Highway (US 1) at the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel starting Monday, July 18, to Friday, July 22.

Officials said the road will be closed to all traffic between SE 7th Street and Broward Boulevard for construction.

"The State of Florida is undertaking critical work necessary to keep the Kinney Tunnel in good working

condition for years to come. Unfortunately, there will be severe consequences for our community next

week when the tunnel is completely closed as part of the renovations," said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis.

"Travel between north and south of the tunnel will be very challenging. We are urging all residents,

workers, and tourists to be aware of the anticipated delays in travel time and consider their options in

advance. This vital improvement work to the tunnel by FDOT must occur and the impact is unavoidable."

Officials said the closure is connected to the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel Improvements and Pedestrian Plaza Project, a

$28.4 million project designed to rehabilitate the tunnel, improve safety and mobility on Federal Highway, and create a tunnel top pedestrian plaza.