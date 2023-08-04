Congressional delegation to tour Parkland school before mass shooting reenactment

FORT LAUDERDALE - Nine members of Congress will see firsthand the devastation left behind after a gunman unleashed terror inside the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School five years ago.

The group will be led by Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz and Republican Congressman Mario Diaz Balart.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede spoke with Moskowitz who said Florida lawmakers have come to visit the campus before and he believes it helped spur change. He said this will be the first time a congressional delegation will walk through the site of the mass shooting.

"That made them understand that we needed to take action like that which led to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Act. I'm not naive, I don't think members are going to see this and then tomorrow we're going to work on legislation but I think it's a critical piece of this that they have to see what happened there, they have to see what the community has gone through," said Moskowitz.

After the tour, there will be a reenactment of the shooting, featuring live gunfire, as part of a lawsuit that accuses a former sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson of failing in his duty to protect those who died and were injured.

Peterson has said he didn't hear all the shots and couldn't pinpoint where they were coming from because of echoes. He got within feet of the building's door and drew his gun, but then backed away and stood next to an adjoining building for 40 minutes, making radio calls. He has said he would have charged into the building if he knew that's where the shooter was.

During the reenactment, ballistics experts will fire up to 139 shots. Technicians outside a three-story classroom building will record the sound of the gunfire, seeking to capture what Peterson heard during the six-minute attack.

The shooting, which sparked a nationwide movement for gun control, left 17 dead, 17 wounded, and hundreds traumatized in the South Florida community. Former Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison.

Families of the victims bringing the lawsuit contend Peterson knew Cruz's location but retreated out of cowardice and in violation of his duty to protect their loved ones.

Peterson, 60, was acquitted in June of felony child neglect and other criminal charges for failing to act, the first U.S. trial in the history of a law enforcement officer for conduct during an on-campus shooting.

But the burden of proof is lower in a civil lawsuit. Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips allowed the test but made clear she was not ruling on whether the recording will be played at trial. That, she said, will have to be argued later - it is likely Peterson's attorneys will oppose the attempt. No trial date has been set. The families and wounded are seeking unspecified damages.

The experts will fire live ammunition from the same spots as Cruz, with an identical AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. The bullets will be caught by a safety device. The school is closed for summer break and students and teachers are not on campus.

Tony Montalto, president of Stand with Parkland, which represents most of the families, said while Peterson was acquitted of criminal charges "that doesn't mean he's not guilty of failing to do the right things."

"He failed to properly react to the tragedy, he failed to enter the building and he failed to render aid. The reenactment is designed to disprove some of the statements that were made during the criminal trial," Montalto said. His 14-year-old daughter, Gina, died in the shooting.

Peterson, who didn't testify at his criminal trial, insisted he would have acted differently if he knew where the shooter was.

Tamara Lave, a University of Miami law professor, said when Judge Phillips decides whether to allow the jury to view and hear the reenactment, she will consider whether it "fairly and accurately" depicts what Peterson heard - but it doesn't have to be perfect.

"It has got to be close enough to be fair and help the jury determine whether he actually heard the shots," Lave said.

Parkland sent warnings to residents so they won't panic if they hear the gunshots and to help them prepare mentally. Eagles' Haven, a community wellness center that opened after the shooting, is planning several programs Friday including yoga, tai chi, a drum circle, and meditation along with food so people can talk.

"When you are feeling triggered, it is good to be with other people who understand what you are going through," said Sarah Franco, the center's director.

After Friday, the Broward school district says it will begin demolishing the building. It had remained standing as evidence in the Cruz and Peterson criminal trials, looming over the campus behind a chain-link fence.