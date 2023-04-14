Confronted by LGBTQ activists, Rep. Basabe plans to attend Pride Parade

MIAMI - When Florida House Representative Fabian Basabe came down from his district office at North Bay Village City Hall, the reception he received was anything but warm and friendly.

"We are coming to get you," shared Kristen Browde, Miami-Dade LGBTQ Caucus Vice President, speaking mere inches from Basabe during the protest.

"You don't know the work that I've done," said Basabe.

"I know exactly the work you've done," continued Browde.

"To fix the legislation," interjected Basabe.

"You haven't fixed a thing," exclaimed Browde.

"To protect the community as a whole," added Basabe.

A tense exchange continued out North Bay Village City Hall, with shouts from the crowd, "Resign! Resign!"

Residents and activists expressed outrage toward their Basabe.

"You do not represent us," said Stratton Pollitzer, Deputy Director, Equality Florida. "You are harming this community. You should resign."

Equality Florida united in advocating for the LGBTQ community, something they say Basabe has failed to do in Tallahassee.

"Fabian will say, I'm going to protect you, and then go stab you in the back," said Browde.

Browde takes aim at Basabe's recent voting record in Tallahassee as protestors shout, "Shame!"

Basabe recently voted yes on House Bill 1423 in State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee. In part, it prohibits children from attending adult live risque content, which those against the bill believe will target drag shows and the LGBTQ community.

"If it's a question about preserving the innocence of children, I think that's something we all share in common," said Basabe."

Basabe adds he supports drag queens and shows.

"They're out to perform," shared Basabe. "These are glamour girls. They put on a great show."

CBS News Miami reporter Joe Gorchow asked Basabe, "What is your take when you hear something like that from people unhappy with your voting records as it stands right now?"

"I understand they are not fully understanding the message because they're being given the wrong message," responded Basabe.

The message outside city hall calls on him to resign, voting in favor of legislation they feel targets the LGTBQ community in public education and drag shows.

Most of the crowd left following a 20-minute interview inside North Bay Village City. Those that remained questioned him on supporting bills they feel attack the LGTBQ community and why he did not vote on the six-week abortion ban.

"My statement was I will not vote on it until it's right to represent all Floridians," Basabe said to one of the few protestors remaining.

"You're playing both sides," said a protestor to Basabe.

Basabe tells us he plans to be at the Pride Parade Sunday in Miami Beach despite the apparent tension outside city hall. He calls the parade a historically magnificent event.