Annual "Concours d'Elegance" car show begins Friday, event will benefit at-risk youth

BOCA RATON -- TV comic David Spade is scheduled to host an annual car collectors event in Boca Raton that will benefit the

Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County

The 16th annual Boca Raton Concours d'Elegance will be held at The Boca Raton resort and luxury hotel, which is located at 501 E. Camino Real. The event begins Friday and ends Sunday.

Automotive enthusiasts and collectors from around the world will gather to enjoy this car show. The event is also a way to give back to the community because it raises money for at-risk youth.

The weekend event will feature cars, celebrities, entertainment and ends with a display of exotic cars and cycles. Wayne Carini (TV host for "Chasing Classic Cars") will serve as grand marshal.

The Boca Raton Concours d'Elegance was created by Rita and Rick Case of "The Rick Case Automotive Group" this charity event has raised more than $10 million up to date.

The event kicks-off Friday with a VIP reception for celebrity guests, sponsors and winners of the Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award.

Saturday's events include a gala dinner and auction treating guests to a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner and chance to bid on auction items. The evening will also include a live performance by Spade.



Sunday's events culminate with one of the world's largest displays of collector automobiles and motorcycles.



Event parking will be located at 1515 N. Federal Highway and a trolley will run from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. to transport guests from the parking lot to the event hotel.

Tickets may be purchased at www.BocaCDE.com.

The tickets start at $125 for the car show.