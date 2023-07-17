Watch CBS News
Local News

Concerns over possible crack on I-595 and Sawgrass Interchange bridge

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Concerning questions Monday about a possible crack on a South Florida highway.

Here is a look at the picture in question.

local-highway-crack-pics.jpg
Possible crack on the bridge at the I-595 and Sawgrass Interchange CBS News Miami

The picture shows what appears to be a gap in the barrier wall on a bridge at the I-595 and Sawgrass Interchange.

CBS News Miami made a call and officials went to investigate.

They found all of the expansion joints were intact and holding up as they should.

Engineers say there are no concerns with the "gap" and say the bridge was designed and built that way in 1989.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 4:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.