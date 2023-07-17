Concerns over possible crack on I-595 and Sawgrass Interchange bridge
MIAMI - Concerning questions Monday about a possible crack on a South Florida highway.
Here is a look at the picture in question.
The picture shows what appears to be a gap in the barrier wall on a bridge at the I-595 and Sawgrass Interchange.
CBS News Miami made a call and officials went to investigate.
They found all of the expansion joints were intact and holding up as they should.
Engineers say there are no concerns with the "gap" and say the bridge was designed and built that way in 1989.
