"We're going to come back stronger than before" Fort Myers Beach mayor one month after Ian

One month after Ian, Fort Myers Beach mayor confident they will come back stronger than before

FORT MYERS - All across Southwest Florida, people are showing what it means to be Gulfshore Strong and vowing to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed.

One of the places hit especially hard by the story was Fort Myers Beach.

On Saturday, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy and others toured some of the recovery areas. Stops on the tour included a FEMA relief site at Beach Baptist Church and the Fort Myers Fire Department, which was flooded during the hurricane.

"I'd just like residents to know you know we're out here doing our jobs and we're getting this cleaned up and to have hope. I mean I have tremendous hope for the future of the beach. We're gonna come back stronger than before," said Murphy.

Deputies guard the entrance to make sure no one enters after the curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.